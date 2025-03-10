Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $90.42

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

