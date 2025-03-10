BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 784 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $261.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average is $226.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.