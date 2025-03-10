BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

