BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 382 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

BK opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

