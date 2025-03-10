BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,860 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.