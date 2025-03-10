BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

