Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

2/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

1/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 299,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,272. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

