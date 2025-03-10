Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Director Sells $33,465.00 in Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 351,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.80. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

