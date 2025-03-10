Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Director Chris Temple Purchases 15,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,753. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

