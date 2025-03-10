BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $134.87 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $134.87 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $144.86 or 0.00182601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 931,036 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 931,762.85551116. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 154.4298187 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,896,949.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

