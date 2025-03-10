BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 620659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.