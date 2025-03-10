BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 620659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

