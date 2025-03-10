BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.39. 30,001,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 21,047,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $893.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.