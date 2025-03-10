Biconomy (BICO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.30 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and $13.30 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,336.52 or 1.00658059 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,319.79 or 1.00636837 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,855,850 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.
Biconomy Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
