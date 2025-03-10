Best Penny Stocks To Follow Today – March 9th

Bit Origin, China Xiangtai Food, BigBear.ai, SUNation Energy, Pineapple Energy, Plus Therapeutics, and Plug Power are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, usually trading below a few dollars per share, issued by small public companies. They are known for their high volatility and low liquidity, making them risky investments with the potential for significant price fluctuations, often compounded by limited regulatory oversight and less available financial information. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 620,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,026. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

PLIN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 612,509,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,637. China Xiangtai Food has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 78,200,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,997,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

SUNation Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 480,658,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63. SUNation Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $313.50.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 478,578,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,424. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $540.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

PSTV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 103,422,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,078. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,303,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,526,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

