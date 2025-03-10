Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 8th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a high market capitalization—typically valued at $10 billion or above. These well-established companies are often considered to be more stable and lower-risk investments compared to small or mid cap stocks, attracting conservative and institutional investors alike. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,649,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994,029. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.03. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,457,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,621,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,358,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.31. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,748,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,331,075. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.03.

