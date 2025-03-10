Benjamin Landry Sells 13,827 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Benjamin Landry sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.97. 1,010,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,193. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

