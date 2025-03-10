Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,533,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,627,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,891,000 after acquiring an additional 178,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

