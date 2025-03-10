Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $58,249,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

