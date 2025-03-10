Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 390 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 284.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,553.84. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $83.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

