Barings LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Wipro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.