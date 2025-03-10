Barclays Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $750.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $791.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $620.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

