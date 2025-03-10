Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.58 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

