Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,143 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

