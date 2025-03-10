Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.