Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

