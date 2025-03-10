Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,499.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

