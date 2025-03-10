Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR
Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $212.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.62. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.