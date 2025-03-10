Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,648 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $172.04 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.68 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

