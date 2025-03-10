Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ARM by 4,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARM by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Trading Up 6.5 %

ARM opened at $125.55 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.