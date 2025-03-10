Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $526.40 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $726.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.