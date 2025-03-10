Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AXON opened at $526.40 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.