Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.