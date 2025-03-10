Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 517,479 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 51,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

