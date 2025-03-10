Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,735 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VWOB stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

