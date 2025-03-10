Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,175 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

