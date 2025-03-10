Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,383 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.