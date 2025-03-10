Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $315.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.