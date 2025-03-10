Atria Investments Inc Purchases 181 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GATX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $154.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

