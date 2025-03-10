Atria Investments Inc Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.46% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.7256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

