Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $127.52 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

