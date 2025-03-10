Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,064,016.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at $35,088,274.04. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total transaction of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $2,108,842.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $1,996,537.60.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

