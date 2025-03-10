Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Down 46.4% – Time to Sell?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) fell 46.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 424,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 43,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Atico Mining Trading Down 67.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

