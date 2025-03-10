Assetmark Inc. Purchases 64,171 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 15,805.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

