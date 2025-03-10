Assetmark Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.