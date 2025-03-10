Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $225.09 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

