Assetmark Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 24,112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,952 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.61% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

FTXO opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

