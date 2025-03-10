Assetmark Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYF stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.