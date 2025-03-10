Assetmark Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

HON stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

