Assetmark Inc. Buys 77,144 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 275,514.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,144 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $10,611,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

