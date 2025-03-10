Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 26,095.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

