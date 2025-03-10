Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,580 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

